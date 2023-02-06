Personal Finance

Don't Miss Out on These 14 Jobs With the Fastest-Rising Wages

February 06, 2023

Unfortunately for many workers, inflation is outpacing a rise in wages. But among employees in certain positions, wages are rising at rates much higher than the 6.5% annual inflation rate we experienced in 2022.

Payscale analyzed over 1.1 million salary profiles completed between October 2021 and October 2022 by U.S. workers to find the jobs with the fastest-growing wages, and found that among the hottest jobs, wages grew by double digits. Among the 14 hottest jobs, wages grew by an incredible 15% to 30%.

According to the Payscale analysis, "most of the positions on this list represent jobs that have been particularly challenging to staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation and the volatile market we are experiencing now." They run the gamut from office jobs to service jobs, with median pay ranging from under $20,000 to over six figures.

If you're hoping for a salary boost this year, consider these 14 careers with the fastest-rising wages.

waiter-resturant

1. Waiter

  • Median pay: $19,900
  • % salary growth: 30%

Business people discussion advisor concept.

2. Private Banker

  • Median pay: $93,000
  • % salary growth: 25%
Do what you love and make money from it stock photo

3. Media Director

  • Median pay: $108,000
  • % salary growth: 23%
a female logistics worker is organising dispatch of freight on her interactive digital map whilst talking on her headset.

4. Police, Fire or Ambulance Dispatcher

  • Median pay: $44,500
  • % salary growth: 19%
Happy black businesswoman and businessman shaking hands at meeting.

5. Sales Consultant

  • Median pay: $56,800
  • % salary growth: 18%
Biological project.

6. Microbiologist

  • Median pay: $59,990
  • % salary growth: 16%
Confident mature businessman giving a presentation to his team in office.

7. Marketing & Business Development Director

  • Median pay: $119,090
  • % salary growth: 16%
mooring man in charge of safety sailing of the ship leaving from the port.

8. Dock Worker

  • Median pay: $41,100
  • % salary growth: 15%
96 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year, 20-29 Years, 50-59 Years, Cardiovascular System, Caucasian Ethnicity, Computer Monitor, Doctor, Executive Health Check, Exercising, General Practice, Healthcare And Medicine, Hospital, Medical Exam, Medicine, Patient, Practicing, Printout, Pulse Trace, Running, Surveillance, Treadmill, Young Adult, horizontal, indoors, lab coat, mature adult, smiling, two people, women

9. Electrocardiogram (EKG) Technician

  • Median pay: $40,400
  • % salary growth: 15%
Workers installing solar panels on a residential homes roof.

10. Installation Technician

  • Median pay: $46,800
  • % salary growth: 15%
assembly-line-worker-SB

11. Assembly Line Machine Operator

  • Median pay: $37,200
  • % salary growth: 15%
bookkeeper

12. Bookkeeping, Accounting or Auditing Clerk

  • Median pay: $47,300
  • % salary growth: 15%
Empowered happy woman driving a truck in the transport industry wearing high visibility clothing.

13. Tanker Truck Driver

  • Median pay: $58,100
  • % salary growth: 15%
Cropped portrait of professional female reporter at work.

14. Journalist

  • Median pay: $46,500
  • % salary growth: 15%

All data is sourced from Payscale's 2022 End-of-Year Hot Jobs Report.

