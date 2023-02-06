Don’t Miss Out on These 14 Jobs With the Fastest-Rising Wages

Unfortunately for many workers, inflation is outpacing a rise in wages. But among employees in certain positions, wages are rising at rates much higher than the 6.5% annual inflation rate we experienced in 2022.
Payscale analyzed over 1.1 million salary profiles completed between October 2021 and October 2022 by U.S. workers to find the jobs with the fastest-growing wages, and found that among the hottest jobs, wages grew by double digits. Among the 14 hottest jobs, wages grew by an incredible 15% to 30%.
According to the Payscale analysis, "most of the positions on this list represent jobs that have been particularly challenging to staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation and the volatile market we are experiencing now." They run the gamut from office jobs to service jobs, with median pay ranging from under $20,000 to over six figures.
If you're hoping for a salary boost this year, consider these 14 careers with the fastest-rising wages.
1. Waiter
- Median pay: $19,900
- % salary growth: 30%
2. Private Banker
- Median pay: $93,000
- % salary growth: 25%
3. Media Director
- Median pay: $108,000
- % salary growth: 23%
4. Police, Fire or Ambulance Dispatcher
- Median pay: $44,500
- % salary growth: 19%
5. Sales Consultant
- Median pay: $56,800
- % salary growth: 18%
6. Microbiologist
- Median pay: $59,990
- % salary growth: 16%
7. Marketing & Business Development Director
- Median pay: $119,090
- % salary growth: 16%
8. Dock Worker
- Median pay: $41,100
- % salary growth: 15%
9. Electrocardiogram (EKG) Technician
- Median pay: $40,400
- % salary growth: 15%
10. Installation Technician
- Median pay: $46,800
- % salary growth: 15%
11. Assembly Line Machine Operator
- Median pay: $37,200
- % salary growth: 15%
12. Bookkeeping, Accounting or Auditing Clerk
- Median pay: $47,300
- % salary growth: 15%
13. Tanker Truck Driver
- Median pay: $58,100
- % salary growth: 15%
14. Journalist
- Median pay: $46,500
- % salary growth: 15%
All data is sourced from Payscale's 2022 End-of-Year Hot Jobs Report.
