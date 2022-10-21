Don't Miss Out On The Next Leg Up In The Market

So, stocks are back on the upswing.



Since the previous week’s lows, the S&P is up 7.48%.



In fact, all of the major indexes are higher with the Dow up 8.45%, the Nasdaq up 7.64% and the small-cap Russell 2000 up 6.11%.



And it all began after a spectacular key upside reversal on Thursday, 10/13.



Early that morning, we got a hotter than expected core (ex-food & energy) CPI report, which showed inflation up 6.6% y/y in September, eclipsing the summer high of 6.5%. Even though headline inflation came in at 8.2% y/y, which was down from their summer high of 9.1%, it was enough to send stocks plunging on the news.



The S&P gapped lower on the open and proceeded to fall by -2.39% at its worst, before quickly heading back up. Within the hour, stocks turned positive. And by day’s end, they closed with gains of 2.60%.



(FYI -- a key reversal is characterized by an open that’s below the previous day’s close, it then makes a new low, and the close must be above the previous day’s high.)



Key reversals are relatively rare patterns, and are usually considered reliable.



All of the major indexes made key reversals on that day, which includes all of the ones mentioned above.



Since then, stocks have closed above the highs of the key reversal day, which is viewed as a confirmation, and have been adding to their gains.



What prompted the turnaround?



Quite frankly, after 3 quarters in a row of falling stock prices, and endless stories of doom and gloom, it appeared as if all of the bad news might just have been priced into the market already. And now it was time to go higher.



How much higher will stocks go remains to be seen. Is this a temporary bottom we’re witnessing, or THE bottom?



Only time will tell.



But stocks have been heading higher.



And there’s plenty of reason to believe this will continue.



So What Changed?



For one, the recession of 2022 appears to have come and gone.



After Q1’s GDP shrank by -1.6%, traders were expecting the worst, predicting a deep recession was coming.



But Q2 was ‘only’ down by -0.6%.



And all the while, consumer demand remained strong. So did corporate earnings. And the jobs market stayed sizzling hot.



Suddenly, the worst-case scenario no longer looked like it was going to happen.



Forecasts for the second half were calling for growth. (It’s no longer a recession when the economy starts growing again.)



In fact, Q3 GDP, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, via their GDP Now forecast, is expected to increase by 2.9%.



And Q4 could be even better.



Moreover, the Fed is predicting full-year GDP growth in 2023 to come in at 1.8%.



Those are not recessionary numbers.



The Fed Is Getting Closer To Their Projected Target Rate



The Fed is not done raising interest rates.



Nor should they be. High inflation is far worse for the economy than higher interest rates.



Nonetheless, we appear to be getting near the Fed’s suggested terminal rate.



After three back-to-back-to-back 75 basis point hikes, the midpoint for the Fed Funds rate is currently at 3.13%.



They are widely expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points when they meet in November, and another 50 bps in December, which would put them on par with their forecast of 4.40% by year’s end.



Then they meet again in February. In order to hit their projected 4.60% target for next year, that would require another 25 bps.



And that is where they are expected to hold rates for a while, as inflation is expected to moderate to the 5-6% range next year.



Undervalued And Oversold



The relentless selling over the last 3 quarters has pushed both prices and valuations way down.



In fact, the P/E ratio for the S&P is trading at multiyear lows, and below its five-year average.



And that makes stocks a bargain.



Of course, if earnings drift lower, valuations will tick higher. But there’s plenty of room for stocks to remain relatively cheap.



And the earnings outlook is for growth.



That can be seen in the latest earnings season, which is off to a better than expected start.



Earnings season is always an exciting time, since stocks typically go up during earnings season.



Seasonality Is On The Market’s Side



It also doesn’t hurt that Q4 is typically the best quarter of the year for stocks.



Especially during midterm years.



Many are familiar with the Presidential Cycle and the markets. But many may not know that the Presidential Cycle covers all four years of a presidency.



Of particular interest is the midterm portion of the cycle, which is where we are right now.



And historically, it’s amazing to see how favorable this cycle is for investors at this point in time.



In fact, we’re entering the most bullish part of the cycle; Q4 of year 2 in the 4-year presidential cycle is the second-strongest quarter of all 16 quarters, sporting an average return of 6.6% (since 1950); and Q1 of year 3 is the strongest quarter of all 16 quarters, with an average gain of 7.4%.



And when we factor in that the third year of the presidential cycle (that would be 2023), has historically witnessed the best performance of all four years, the outlook for stocks looks even brighter.



But, What If...?



To be fair, the economy has its problems.



Some are still calling for a recession (even though we already had it, and are coming out of it).



And who can forget Jamie Dimon’s call for an “economic hurricane?”



Although, Jamie Dimon, earlier this year, also said that he thinks the U.S. is headed for the best economic growth in decades, and that the “consumer balance sheet has never been in better shape.”



So he’s definitely putting out some mixed messaging.



But that’s why big announcements like this all have to be taken with a grain of salt – both the bullish ones and bearish ones.



I’m not dismissing the possibility of problems down the road.



But his ominous ‘hurricane’ statement instantly remined me of the ‘irrational exuberance’ line from Fed Chair, Alan Greenspan, back on December 5th, 1996.



From the time of that speech, the S&P gained over 105% before peaking on March 24th, 2000 (more than 3¼ years later).



Just imagine all of the money someone would have missed out on if they had jumped ship the moment he made that comment.



There’s Always Stocks Going Up, You Just Have To Know What To Look For



There’s no doubt that trading a bull market is easier than trading a bear market.



But a bear market doesn’t automatically mean you have to lose money.



Between January and September (first 3 quarters of the year), the S&P was down -24.77%.



But during that time there were hundreds and hundreds of stocks going up. In fact, during the worst of the sell-off, there were 997 stocks up 10% or more; 734 stocks up 20% or more; 360 stocks up 50% or more; and 173 stocks up 100% or more.



There’s nothing magical about picking winners in a bear market.



It takes a degree of skill.



But it’s easier than you think.



Now, with stocks off their lows and heading back up, picking winning stocks should be a bit easier.



But in either case, you still need to know what to look for.



Do What Works



So how do you go about picking winning stocks?



By implementing tried and true methods that work to find the best ones.



For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 28 of the last 34 years (an 82% win ratio) with an average annual return of 25% per year? That's more than 2 x the S&P. And consistently beating the market year after year can add up to a lot more than just two times the returns.



And did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperform those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There's a reason why they say that half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it's in. Because it's true!



Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to beating the market.



But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.



So, the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.



Proven Profitable Strategies



Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.



And by concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, you’ll have a better idea as to what your probability of success will be now and in the future.



Of course, this won't preclude you from ever having another losing trade. But if your stock picking strategy picks winners more often than losers, you can feel confident that your next trade will have a high probability of success.



Here are a few of my favorite strategies that have regularly crushed the market year after year.



New Highs: Studies have shown that stocks making new highs have a tendency of making even higher highs. And this strategy proves it. The alignment of positive price action and strong fundamentals creates all the necessary conditions to see these stocks soar to even greater heights. Over the last 22 years (2000 through 2021), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 43.2% vs. the S&P’s 7.5%, which is 5.7 x the market.



Small-Cap Growth: Small-caps have historically outperformed the market time and time again. Often these are newer companies in the early part of their growth cycle, which is when they grow the fastest. This strategy combines the aggressive growth of small-caps with our special blend of growth and valuation metrics for explosive returns. Over the last 22 years (2000 through 2021), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 50.4%, beating the market by 6.7 x the returns.



Filtered Zacks Rank 5: This strategy leverages the Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys, and adds two time-tested filters to narrow the list of stocks down to five high probability picks each week. Over the last 22 years (2000 through 2021), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 51.2%, which is 6.8 x the market.



The best part about these strategies (aside from the returns) is that all of the testing and hard work has already been done. There’s no guesswork involved. Just point and click and start getting into better stocks on your very next trade.



