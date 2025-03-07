Don't Miss Out! NVDA & GM are the Best AI and EV Stocks to Buy Now

The future of transportation is self-driving cars (autonomous vehicles, or AVs) and robotics-powered industries. Companies leading the way in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation will benefit from massive market expansion in the coming decades. Two key players in this revolution are NVIDIA NVDA and General Motors GM. Both companies stand to gain significantly as self-driving technology moves from experimental to everyday use.

NVIDIA: Powering the AI Revolution in AV & Robotics

NVIDIA is emerging as a dominant force in the AV and robotics industry, with its automotive AI revenues reaching $570 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, marking an impressive 103% year-over-year growth. This surge highlights the increasing adoption of NVIDIA’s AI technology by major automakers like Toyota TM, Hyundai and Uber, who are integrating its advanced computing systems into self-driving cars.

As the "brain" of AVs, NVIDIA’s AI chips and software enable real-time detection of objects, prediction of movement and decision-making, which are critical functions that allow self-driving cars to operate safely. Without high-performance AI computing, the self-driving revolution wouldn’t be possible.

Beyond the automotive sector, NVIDIA’s AI is also revolutionizing robotics and smart manufacturing, powering factories, warehouses and delivery robots. Automakers like Hyundai and Toyota are leveraging NVIDIA’s AI to build intelligent production facilities, improving efficiency and automation.

Additionally, Uber is incorporating NVIDIA’s robotics AI to enhance its future ride-sharing fleet, positioning NVDA as a key player in both transportation and industrial automation. In the short term, NVIDIA’s continued partnerships and expansion into AI-driven mobility solutions will drive revenue growth. Over the long term, NVIDIA is poised to become the leading AI supplier for self-driving vehicles, factories and robotics, capturing a multi-billion-dollar market and reinforcing its status as an indispensable player in the AI revolution.

GM: Driving the Future With Electric & Self-Driving Vehicles

General Motors continues to position itself as a leader in the AV and electric vehicle (EV) markets, supported by strong financial performance and strategic investments. In the fourth quarter of 2024, GM reported revenues of $47.7 billion, up 10.99% year over year, with EV production reaching 189,000 units—a clear sign of its expanding presence in the electric mobility space. While the company recently scaled back its robotaxi development at Cruise, it is refocusing its autonomous driving strategy on personal vehicles, which could lead to cost savings of $1 billion annually.

GM’s Super Cruise technology is rapidly expanding, with the number of equipped vehicles expected to double in 2025. This hands-free driving system, combined with future enhancements to Level 3 autonomy, could create a high-margin subscription-based revenue stream, projected to generate $2 billion in annual revenues within five years.

GM’s strength in the EV market is also a key driver for long-term growth. The company is committed to 100% EV sales by 2035, with new models like the Cadillac Escalade IQ, OPTIQ and Chevrolet Silverado EV fueling adoption. Additionally, GM's partnership with Hyundai aims to lower costs and improve capital efficiency, ensuring sustainable growth in both EV and AV segments.

From an investment perspective, short-term growth will come from EV sales expansion and increasing Super Cruise subscriptions, while long-term gains will be driven by leadership in autonomous driving technology and cost efficiencies from Cruise’s restructuring. If GM successfully dominates the self-driving ride-hailing market, its revenue potential could skyrocket, making it an attractive investment for those looking to capitalize on the future of mobility.

NVDA & GM – A Winning Combination for the Future of Mobility

Investing in both NVIDIA and General Motors offers a strategic way to gain exposure to the rapidly growing AV and electric mobility sectors. NVIDIA powers AI and computing technology that makes self-driving cars and robotics possible. GM is leveraging this AI to build a fleet of electric and autonomous vehicles poised to transform transportation.

By buying stocks of the companies – both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – investors benefit from NVIDIA’s dominance in AI and data processing and GM’s expertise in manufacturing and scaling EVs and AVs. This combination provides diversified exposure to the AI-driven mobility revolution, positioning investors for long-term growth as automation reshapes industries worldwide. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.