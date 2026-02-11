Don't Miss Out: The Best Quantum ETF That Could Triple Your Money in 5 Years

Key Points

Quantum computing involves creating computing power far beyond what is possible today.

We're still years away from widespread, mainstream applications, but investing in the sector today still comes with incredible upside.

Picking individual winners will be tough. Investing in an ETF that provides exposure to the whole space might be the better play.

If artificial intelligence (AI) is considered the technological revolution of the future, quantum computing might be considered the revolution of far out into the future. If it becomes mainstream, it could create computational power far beyond anything that exists today.

But it's so early in the game that it could be decades until we get to that point. The list of the best quantum computing stocks to invest in today is still very diverse.

The concept of investing in future tech, however, is alluring to investors, and that hasn't stopped them from finding ways to invest in quantum computing today. Not surprisingly, there are a limited number of pure quantum plays.

Many of the companies getting involved are the same ones that are developing AI infrastructure today. A good quantum exchange-traded fund (ETF) is able to target the companies that are committing time and resources specifically to the technology and not just those developing AI tech more generally.

In my opinion, the Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM) does this the best. It's been at it the longest, does a good job of targeting, and has the track record to prove it.

Why the Defiance Quantum ETF works

This ETF tracks the BlueStar Machine Learning and Quantum Computing index and targets companies developing products and services in this space.

According to the index's methodology guide, companies must "have at least 50% of their annual revenues or operating activity from quantum computing-related products or activities" to be selected. The products and services that are related to quantum computing could be the same ones being developed for AI. Because the process involves scouring individual company filings, it has been able to more closely identify quantum-specific activities from others.

This is evidenced by the fund's surprisingly low overlap with other artificial intelligence and broad technology ETFs.

Quantum computing stocks can still triple in value from here

As is the case with many emerging technologies, quantum computing is likely to go through a phase in which stock prices are driven by optimism before the market demands to see results. Currently, we're still in that first phase, and there's reason to believe it could continue for a while. Here's the current investment case:

Investing in a distant future

Quantum computing and its potential are still largely not understood by investors. The ones who do understand it will probably acknowledge that any meaningful uses are still years away. Widespread use is even further into the future.

That means development and potential are the key selling points. Tangible results aren't really expected right now, and that could bring in buyers. But ...

Investment and results are already here

... the amount of money being invested into AI development right now is well documented. And venture capital spending targeted toward quantum companies is also hitting new high-water marks.

Roughly $1.9 billion was invested in quantum start-ups in 2024, more than double the amount in the prior year. The early part of 2025 featured several big-money deals. Tech companies see big potential in the quantum sector, and they're committing a lot of money to it.

But the results are actually showing up today. Alphabet's Google debuted its Willow chip, which has already demonstrated huge advances in computing capability. Several companies have announced or indicated improvements in quantum computing's error detection. There are tangible results happening now, which means the technology is more than purely a matter of potential.

The Defiance ETF's portfolio composition goes beyond just large-cap tech

The Defiance Quantum ETF is clearly heavy in tech and AI stocks, but it's also finding opportunities in other areas of the market. For example, two of its top 10 holdings are Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, major aerospace and defense companies. They're clearly a play on defense tech, cybersecurity, and threat detection.

There's a 13% allocation to industrials in the ETF, which I think is interesting. It also tilts toward smaller companies and international stocks. The lower exposure to the megacap tech names could provide some relative outperformance if the current rotation continues.

Overall, quantum computing still faces a long runway. With expectations for current results in the near future, the ability for this sector to achieve significant gains on optimism and development is high. Shares of QTUM gained 36% in 2025. The potential for pullbacks along the way are high, too, but the upside of this group is still strong.

