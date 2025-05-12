Don’t Miss Out: AI Agents Are Becoming Tech’s Next Battleground

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

We’ve all been there – stuck on the phone in customer service purgatory.

That moment when you’re yelling “agent!” into the phone… jabbing zero over and over… and still getting nowhere fast.

You just want a real human.

Ironically “agents” are exactly what Big Tech is racing to create — not helpful humans, but autonomous AI systems designed to replace them entirely.

Now, we’re used to “generative” artificial intelligence. These are AI models that use pattern recognition to generate content, like text, images, and videos. Think chatbots like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, or Claude.

“Agentic” AI, on the other hand, refers to systems that can autonomously make decisions and take action. AI agents are able to handle the sort of tasks performed by personal assistants or customer service agents… and they can do so without the constant help of human hands.

Now, let me tell you: Agentic AI is here, and it’s moving fast.

About a month ago, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) jumped into the AI agent race with Nova Act, an AI model specifically designed to perform tasks within web browsers, essentially doing the work for you. Unlike the chatbots we’re used to that only respond to our commands, Nova Act takes action all on its own.

Following the announcement, Amazon released a “research preview” version of Nova Act. It’s not yet open to the public, but it allows invited developers to try their hand at building AI agents to handle everyday tasks like submitting time-off requests, blocking calendar time, or setting up automated email responses.

Amazon claims Nova Act has over 90% accuracy, even with tasks that normally confuse other AI agent models – like picking dates or handling those annoying pop-up windows.

“Our dream is for agents to perform wide-ranging, complex, multi-step tasks,” an Amazon spokesperson said. They are picturing a future where an AI agent can help plan your wedding or summer vacation, or even help businesses perform complicated IT tasks without someone constantly watching over it.

In fact, Nova Act is already working in Alexa+ to browse websites and complete tasks when direct software integrations aren’t available.

Additionally, Bloombergrecentlyreported that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is working on its own agent – an “AI doctor service” codenamed “Project Mulberry” (or “Health+”).

Apple’s AI agent would play doctor by collecting health data from your iPhone and Apple Watch. It would then analyze that information and provide personalized recommendations to improve your health.

The company is also organizing a team of health professionals across various specialties… doctors who would create videos the AI agent can reference as it assesses concerning trends in your data. Apple is even on the lookout for a well-known “major doctor personality” to be the face of this service.

According to Bloomberg, this project is a top priority for Apple’s Healthcare division, with a release as early as spring or summer 2026.

Beyond consumer applications, AI agents are also transforming how businesses operate, with major tech partnerships forming rapidly.

Including one you can get in on…

Investing in Tomorrow’s AI Leaders Today

Last week, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced a partnership with one of my Fry’s Investment Report recommendations to advance IBM’s own AI platform, Watsonx.

Through this collaboration, IBM will expand its AI agent, called Watsonx Orchestrate, to support multi-agent workflows. This setup allows customers to build and manage AI agents across business processes.

Watsonx Orchestrate will first be implemented in human resources, with its agents performing AI inferencing where customer data is stored. It is expected to be available on a major cloud platform this July.

As I mentioned, IBM’s partner in this endeavor is a company I’ve been watching closely – as it is actively integrating AI agents across its platforms, making it a leader in the agentic AI space.

And this collaboration is just one of many strategic moves it’s making…

I’ve put all the details about this promising AI agent player inside my special report The Next Trillion-Dollar AI Opportunity: How Agents Will Change Everything.

You can learn how to access this report through my latest free special broadcast.

The fast-paced AI race is reshaping our world minute by minute. So, the right investments now could make all the difference to your portfolio tomorrow.

Click here to learn more.

Now, let’s look at what we covered here at Smart Money this past week…

Smart Money Roundup

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The companies that are building AI data centers need to find the right “sound” to fulfill their energy needs. And when it comes to powering the data centers that support AI, one “sound” – nuclear energy – has no equal. And there’s one specific way you can capitalize on its future.

Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Federal Reserve concluded its latest policy meeting last week. My colleague Louis Navellier sat down with InvestorPlace Editor-in-Chief Luis Hernandez to talk about the Fed’s decision. Louis shares a tip on how investors can profit regardless of what’s happening in the market.

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Everyone knows that 1) high growth, 2) high-profit companies bought at 3) low prices are the key to success. But it’s hard to find “triple threats” that combine these three things into a single package. That’s why finding these type of firms is one of the greatest joys in investing. My colleague Tom Yeung digs up one place you can find winning triple-threat plays.

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Stocks just endured one of the fastest and most violent crashes in modern history. But then came the biggest comeback rally in the past 100 years. And InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango believes that momentum is building. So, he shares more about the summer rally that is fast approaching… and an easy-to-use quant tool that you can use to profit.

Looking Ahead

Agentic AI isn’t the same as artificial general intelligence, or AGI. When we reach that stage, that’s when AI will achieve human-like cognitive abilities.

However, agentic AI is an important precursor to the Road to AGI.

The advent of AGI is something that I’ve been keeping an eye on. And with each new AI milestone, we’re getting ever closer.

Investors who are unprepared will miss the transformative opportunities that AGI will bring. But those who position themselves correctly could witness the greatest moneymaking opportunity in human history – with the possibility to surpass even the Internet Revolution.

In fact, I’m issuing my “final warning” on AGI in a new free broadcast event later this week. I first started talking about AGI last August, when I warned that we are closer to AGI than most people think. And that many are unable to even fathom the kinds of changes this quantum leap in technology will usher in.

Back then, hardly anyone had heard of AGI. But now, with a new administration in the White House, the acceleration toward the inevitable is gaining steam. The $500 billion Project Stargate, announced on President Trump’s first day in office, is proof of that.

If you missed my message last year, you are getting a second chance to take action at The Road to AGI: Final Warning later this week.

I’ve identified several companies that are strategically positioned to capitalize on this coming wave of this current “pre-AGI” market.

I’ll have everything you need to know about those companies and my final AGI warning later this week.

Watch your inbox for an invitation.

Regards,

Eric Fry

The post Don’t Miss Out: AI Agents Are Becoming Tech’s Next Battleground appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.