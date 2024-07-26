Don’t Miss Out: 3 Stocks Poised for a 10X Surge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The first lesson in investing is that returns are not guaranteed — especially in stocks. Companies constantly fluctuate in value as the wheel of the stock market turns, and daily trades come in by the millions. With so much chaos, predicting if a stock will increase by 3 or even 10 times might seem closer to crystal ball work than actual informed analysis. However, some stocks do display high growth potential, which could lead to significant gains in the future.

In this article, I’ll examine three stocks I believe have the potential to grow tenfold in the coming years. To get my list, I screened the market using the criteria below:

Small-cap stocks (between $300 million and $2 billion)

Consecutive positive growth in earnings and revenue in the last three fiscal years

Minimum of eight analysts’ coverage

Minimum Buy rating from analysts

Selecting stocks with these criteria allows me to focus on companies showing consistent growth. Furthermore, the analyst ratings show they have a strong following on Wall Street.

Then, I arranged the companies based on the lowest to highest market cap. Here are the results.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

If you like sushi, you’d love a revolving one. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is a Japanese restaurant chain specializing in conveyor belt sushi. The company operates in 15 states, including Washington and the District of Columbia, with a market cap of almost $600 million. Kura Sushi serves a comprehensive menu that includes nigiri, rolls, noodles and desserts.

The company ended Q3’24 on a strong footing. Sales broke $63 million compared to $49.2 million in the same quarter last year. While Kura Sushi experienced a net loss of $0.6 million, restaurant-level operating profit was $12.6 million, accounting for 20% of sales.

Kura Sushi’s commitment to growth is evident. For example, the restaurant chain recently appointed Treasa Bowers to its board of directors. It also opened 4 new restaurants during the quarter, with plans for 14 new openings in the fiscal year. This expansion has fueled the company’s growth, leading to exponential revenue and net income increases over the last three fiscal years.

The expansion seems to be working, as 2023 marked a turnaround from an 8-cent loss to a 15-cent profit per share.

Combine this with Wall Street’s Buy rating, and we may be looking at one of the most promising high-growth potential stocks in KRUS.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP)

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), a leader in oilfield services in the Permian Basin, focuses on wireline, hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services for upstream oil and gas companies. The company, with a market cap north of $945 million, conducts cementing operations and provides wet sand solutions for its customers in the oil and natural gas industry. ProPetro recently acquired Aqua Prop to complement its core business with cost-effective wet sand solutions.

Last year was ProPetro’s year. The company reported a 27% year-over-year (YOY) increase in revenue, the fruit of a two-year, $1 billion-dollar investment in new technologies.

Additionally, net income jumped from $2 million to $86 million, a nearly 4,200% increase. ProPetro’s 2023 performance shows great promise, especially considering its continuous revenue and income growth over the last three years.

CFO David Schorlemer said, “These investments in dual-fuel conversions, electric frac technology, and the tremendous progress in our optimization program will lead to a sizeable decrease in capital spending and an improved operating expense profile going forward.”

Analysts have noticed PetroPro as one of the most attractive high-growth potential stocks, rating PUMP stock as a solid Buy.

Endava (DAVA)

A champion in driving meaningful change, Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is a software company that specializes in software development, consulting and automation solutions. The company uses its TEAM Enterprise Agile Scaling (TEAS) framework to develop and test actionable insights as a scalable solution.

Even with a market cap of around $1.8 billion — smaller than most tech giants — the company has built a strong brand that spans across the globe. This is evident in the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud for expanding support in the APAC region.

Endava reported solid growth in 2023. Revenue reached £794.7 million (roughly $1.02 billion), growing 21.4% YOY, while net income reached £94.2 million ($121.05 million) against the previous year’s £83.1 million ($106.78 million).

This growth aligns with its overall upward trajectory over the past three years. While the company is experiencing a challenging 2024, 11 analysts maintain their Strong Buy rating for DAVA stock.

