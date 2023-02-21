Don't Miss on This Extra Way to Save Money When Using Credit Cards

Credit cards make it easy to pay for purchases. But many of the best credit cards also come with valuable perks for shoppers. Some credit card issuers promote credit card offers, so cardholders can save money when making eligible purchases. This makes for an easy way to get a better deal. Here's how this perk keeps more money in your pocket.

Introducing credit card offers

Is there any better feeling than scoring a deal on a purchase you planned to make? It can feel like a win for your wallet. Some credit card issuers offer money-saving opportunities with select retailers to cardholders.

You can find these offers in your credit card issuer's mobile app or website if available. You can browse offers that allow you to get a discount on eligible purchases with participating merchants. Such offers can help consumers save more money when spending with their cards. Two examples of these programs include Amex Offers and Chase Offers.

Most of these programs require cardholders to activate offers they're interested in, and then they must make an eligible purchase and pay with their card. If they meet the terms of the offer, they'll receive cash back as a statement credit. While you won't get a direct discount when you check out with a retailer, these deals can save you money by reducing your credit card balance.

If you're already using credit cards regularly when you shop, don't miss out on this perk. See if your card issuer has a credit card offers section in its mobile app or website before you make a purchase. You could waste less money and better stick to your personal finance goals by taking advantage of these deals.

Don't miss these other ways to save money when you shop

In addition to using credit card offers, you may be able to save money in other ways when you shop. Here are a few ways you can save money or earn rewards while shopping:

Coupon apps: You can use coupon apps to browse coupon codes and promo codes from popular retailers. By using a coupon, you can reduce your total spending at checkout. Many retailers have promo codes available, so the savings potential is significant.

Cash back apps: Cash back apps and browser extensions offer another way for consumers to save. You can earn cash back on your spending when you activate offers and shop with participating retailers. You can then use your earnings to make future shopping trips cheaper.

Credit card rewards: You can also use rewards credit cards to earn cash back or points or miles, which you can redeem for freebies. If you're not yet using these cards, check out our list of the best cash back credit cards to learn more.

Credit cards offer many benefits

If you're strategic, you can use credit cards to your advantage. You can save money while shopping, earn rewards, build credit, and take advantage of other credit card perks. But it's essential to use credit cards carefully and only charge what you can afford so you don't risk racking up expensive credit card interest charges.

