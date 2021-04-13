Don’t Miss My Favorite Semiconductor Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If there is one thing common to almost everything in our digital and connected world, it’s chips.

Not potato chips or poker chips, though they are important, too.

I’m talking about computer chips … or semiconductors.

Whatever you are reading this on right now — computer, tablet, phone — has a chip in it.

They are the oxygen of technology. Without them, so much of the tech we take for granted couldn’t function.

In the new episode of MoneyLine, we dive into semiconductors, including the current shortage and a future outlook. I’ll even tell you some of my favorite semiconductor stocks looking out over the next few years, so be ready to write down some ticker symbols.

And while we’re talking about the digital revolution, we must talk about digital currency because Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) hit another new all-time high just today.

If you’re still not convinced that cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin are going mainstream, then keep an eye on the headlines tomorrow. The biggest and best-known crypto exchange is going public tomorrow … around a valuation of $100 billion!

I also have a great example for you of how patience pays off. You want to be an investor — not a trader — to make the big money. I’ll show you exactly what I mean with a stock I own for my money management clients.

It’s a fun Tuesday edition of MoneyLine. I hope you’ll check it out now, and then let me know what you think.

