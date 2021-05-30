Don't Make These Massive Travel Mistakes When Traveling in the U.S.

Image source: Getty Images

Traveling domestically? Be sure to avoid these pitfalls.

Though more and more countries are opening to American tourists, right now, a lot of people are still planning to travel within the U.S. when they take vacation. Not only could that result in fewer complications, but in some cases, it could produce savings -- in situations, for example, where it's possible to drive to a destination rather than spring for airfare. But if you're going to travel within the U.S., here are a few mistakes you should aim to avoid.

1. Not checking COVID-related requirements

You may live in a state that's completely reopened at this stage of the pandemic and doesn't have any coronavirus-related quarantine restrictions in place. But a different state may be following different rules. Rather than assume, research these requirements before you fly or drive to another state. If you don't, you could wind up with a major hassle on your hands if you have to spend time quarantining, or if you have to take a COVID-19 test and wait for a negative result.

While you're researching quarantine guidelines, also make sure to pay attention to mask mandates. Many states have lifted the masking requirement indoors, but not every state has at this point.

2. Not paying attention to speed limits on the road

You might think that the U.S. has a universal speed limit when it comes to highway travel. It doesn't. In Montana, you can go 80 without getting pulled over. In other states, the highway speed limit can be as low as 50 or 55. And in much of the country, the highway speed limit is somewhere in the middle.

Speed limits can also vary on the same highway, depending on the stretch of road you hit. The point? Pay attention to local limits. The last thing you want to do is get slapped with a hefty fine because you spaced out and didn't notice you were going too fast. While looking out for road signs is always a good bet, you can also use an app like Waze as a backup plan (which will alert you if you're going too fast).

3. Not getting travel insurance

Many people assume that travel insurance is only necessary when going overseas. But having a policy could work to your benefit if you're traveling domestically, too.

A travel policy could provide protection for a host of events -- missed airline connections, weather-related disruptions, and health emergencies, to name a few. And while you may get some amount of coverage if you have a travel rewards credit card, it may be limited, especially when it comes to medical situations. (For example, if you need to be transported back to your home state due to a medical emergency, your credit card may not cover it, whereas a travel insurance policy is more likely to.)

There are plenty of amazing places to visit and things to do within the U.S. But if you're going to travel within the country, be sure to avoid these errors. Not only could they cost you money, but they could ruin an otherwise incredible experience.

