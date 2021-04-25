As equity markets get their mojo back and yields remain stubbornly low, investors are faced with the dual challenge of doing more with less. But this doesn't mean they have to miss out.

In the upcoming webcast, Don't Lose Sleep! Hedged Equity for a Restful Portfolio, Marc Odo, Client Portfolio Manager, Swan Global Investments; and Jamie Atkinson, Managing Director - Head of Global Sales, Swan Global Investments, will examine current market risks and outline a hedged market strategy that helps advisors stay fully invested with less downside risk.

Specifically, the recently launched Swan Hedged Equity U.S. Large-Cap ETF (HEGD) aims to address long-term investors’ need for capital appreciation while hedging against the risks and volatility associated with today’s often unsteady markets. This differentiated solution combines the benefits of the low-cost ETF investment structure with an actively managed hedging strategy.

"Equity markets tend to go up over time, so we're always invested," according to Swan Capital Management. "Severe losses can derail investors' goals, so we're always hedged."

The fund is anchored by Swan’s proprietary Defined Risk Strategy (DRS), a time-tested, disciplined approach that utilizes hedged equity and options-based strategies seeking to help investors grow their capital while mitigating downside risk. HEGD pairs the benefits of ETFs with actively managed options strategies, potentially resulting in a less volatile investment experience and more consistent returns.

The Swan Hedged Equity U.S. Large-Cap ETF provides a distinct blend of passive investing and active risk management. The ETF is always seeking to participate in S&P 500 returns via S&P 500 equity ETFs. Additionally, it is always hedged against market risk via long-term put options purchased at or near-the-money.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about ways to manage downside risk can register for the Monday, April 26 webcast here.

