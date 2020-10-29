Don't Lose Sight of Strong Earnings and the Long-Term Message they Send

The market is in a downturn which, as I said yesterday, will probably go on at least until the election, and that election itself is being conducted with such dishonesty and rancor that it is easy to get even more discouraged about the market’s long-term prospects. As I also said yesterday though, the end to the drop is in sight, and there is good reason to believe that when we bounce back, we will do so strongly and with the most solid base imaginable underpinning those gains: corporate profitability.

As an Englishman living in America, I have become accustomed to hearing claims of American exceptionalism that say more about the ignorance of those making the claim than they do about reality. The U.S. is not “the only free country in the world” as I have been told it is. Over half the world’s countries are democracies and all of them are “free,” some that are actually even more free than America. Nor is it “the only place where someone can start with nothing and get to the top.” In fact, America ranks 27th in social mobility, according to a study done earlier this year by Visualcapitalist.com; this is reinforced by a Brookings Institution study shows that while Americans believe they have the best chance of getting ahead, they are behind stuffy, class-ridden England in actual economic mobility among developed nations.

There is, however, one thing about America from an economic perspective that is truly exceptional. Its businesses are incredibly adaptable, and can produce profit and create wealth in even the most trying of circumstances. The U.S. is good at a lot of things, but it is truly exceptional at capitalism. The last couple of weeks have ably demonstrated that fact.

I know that capitalism isn’t perfect. Unregulated, a system based on greed can easily tip over into one that exploits and cheats. In its early days, capitalism gave us slavery and child labor, and even with some regulation it is a system that tends to concentrate wealth in the hands of a minority. However, to paraphrase what Winston Churchill once said of democracy, it is the worst possible economic system, apart from all the others, and America is just better at it than a lot of other places.

That is why, even as a pandemic grips the world, 87% of U.S. companies that have reported Q3 earnings so far have beaten bottom line expectations and done so by a whopping 19% on average. And that was achieved in a quarter most of which was marked by a strong “second wave” of Covid-19 cases:

Source: covidtracking.com

One could argue that the beats are about Wall Street analysts underestimating profits more than anything, but that is exactly my point. Some of the smartest minds in the world, who are paid enormous sums of money to do complex, comprehensive analysis of businesses, believed that there was no getting away from the damage that the pandemic would do to corporations. They were wrong.

What we have seen time and time again over the last few weeks is that those in a position to benefit from changes in consumer behavior wrought by Covid-19 have maximized those opportunities, while those not so lucky have made changes to limit losses and even in many cases, maintain profitability. Just this morning, for example, Comcast (CMCSA) reported way more new high-speed internet customers and subscribers to its Peacock streaming service than expected, and a big EPS beat as a result. On the other side of the coin Ralph Lauren (RL), whose revenue was hit hard as malls suffered, missed badly on the top line, but still managed to beat expectations for EPS by around 50%.

So, as you hear of new records in Covid cases every day and are told once again that a vaccine is "coming soon," and as you listen to the predictions of Armageddon in the event of the other side winning the election, and as you watch the market sink ever lower, remember this. There have been crises and chaos before and there will be again, but so far, including right now, American capitalism has shown every time that it can handle anything the world can throw at it, and simply emerge stronger each time. Why should this time be any different?

