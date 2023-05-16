Don't Look Now -- These Stocks Just Hit New 52-Week Highs

Most sectors and industries are still down significantly from their 52-week highs, but one big exception is homebuilders. Despite the persistently slow real estate market, many homebuilders are at or near their highs, and in this video, I break down why they're performing so well.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 15, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Dream Finders Homes. Tyler Crowe has positions in LGI Homes. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.