Don't Look Now, but Ethereum Just Hit Its Highest Level in More Than 6 Months

The rally in the crypto sector is on. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surged as high as $1,886 this morning, which marks its highest level since August 2022. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, this token has also recorded a 24-hour surge of 3.5%.

Ethereum's surge appears to be tied to renewed interest around a series of upgrades on the horizon for this network. Ethereum's upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which will update the network's execution layer and allow for staked Ethereum to be unlocked, is the key catalyst.

However, investors appear to also be pricing in upside tied to Ethereum's upcoming Capella upgrade, which will provide improvements to Ethereum's consensus layer.

Much ado has been made of Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade, which is integral to Ethereum's value as a proof-of-stake network, as it allows investors to withdraw their staked Ether from the network. Since Ethereum's The Merge upgrade last year, staked Ether has been locked, meaning investors who have staked their tokens have been waiting eagerly for this upgrade as a safety blanket to be able to withdraw their tokens if they need to.

These major upgrades are scheduled for April 12, meaning investors won't have to wait much longer to see immediate improvements and benefits. Users appear hopeful that these staking-related and execution-related upgrades will further Ethereum's attractiveness among institutional investors, many of whom may be waiting to see how these upgrades play out.

As with many major potential catalysts, most of the profit around a particular event can be captured before the event happens. In many cases, Ethereum's The Merge last year was a so-called "buy the rumor, sell the news" event.

We'll see if that's the case this time around. As mentioned, there may be a significant percentage of investors who are in wait-and-see mode with respect to how these upgrades turn out. If they are executed without any issues, as Ethereum's The Merge was, this momentum-driven rally may continue.

Much of Ethereum's price action also rests on an uncertain macro picture. Like all cryptos, expectations of monetary policy easing could continue to drive a bullish narrative over the medium term. So far, Ethereum's price action in 2023 suggests that investors are generally piling into one side of the boat. It will be fun to watch how Ethereum performs from here for the rest of the year.

