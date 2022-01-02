Don’t Just Sit Back While Electric Vehicle Stocks Break Out This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric vehicles are taking over the world. You know that. I know that. The market knows that. We all know that.

Consumers want to drive electric vehicles these days, with 60% of today’s prospective car buyers wanting to buy an EV. Lawmakers want you to drive an EV, too, as more than 200 cities across the world have a “100% clean energy” target for 2030, 2040, and 2050.

Plus, these cars are driving farther, lasting longer, getting cheaper, and becoming much, much more accessible. Oh, and not to mention, every auto maker from Ford to Jeep to Rolls-Royce is launching new EVs.

So, I repeat: Electric vehicles are taking over the world.

This isn’t something that will happen tomorrow, or over the next few years. It’s happening right now.

In Q3 2021, Tesla delivered a record-high 241,300 vehicles. Chinese EV makers NIO and Xpeng both just also reported record-high delivery numbers in September. U.K. electric car inquiries have hit record highs recently amid soaring fuel prices.

As a result, it looks like about 10% of all new car sales in 2021 will be EVs, per our modeling. That’s up from about 5% in 2020, and 3.5% in 2019. Back in 2016, that number stood at just 0.3%.

In other words, in just five years, we’ve gone from 0.3% global EV penetration to 10%. That’s huge growth – and things are just getting started.

Thanks to shifting demand and legislation, as well as increasing supply, improving technology, and falling costs, we predict that the EV penetration rate will soar toward 80% by 2040, implying EV volume growth of ~2,000% over the next 20 years.

With so much growth potential over the next two decades, the EV industry offers investors multiple excellent long-term investment opportunities.

And the time to go “all in” with EV stocks is right now.

You see… due to external macroeconomic noise related to inflation, the Fed, and Treasury yields… EV stocks have struggled in 2021.

I’m looking at the largest EV companies by market cap right now. You have Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO (NYSE:NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL), and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in the top seven.

And, if you haven’t already, then the time to buy them is now. Because 2022 is going to be a huge breakout year for EVs.

We suspect that both the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a sub-$2 trillion budget reconciliation packages will provide huge legal tailwinds to the EV industry via expanded subsidies, tax credits, and more EV charging infrastructure.

At the same time, we believe supply chain shortages that have impacted the availability of chips to make EVs will ease in 2022, as Covid-19 impacts on manufacturing capacity become less severe.

Meanwhile, you have a ton of new EVs coming to market.

Lucid is on track to deliver thousands of its ultra-premium Lucid Air in 2022. NIO is expanding into Europe for the first time ever. The Fisker Ocean is expected to hit the market in late 2022. BMW and Audi are launching a whole new fleet of premium EVs in 2022. The Rivian pickup truck will make some waves. Canoo’s lifestyle van is expected to start deliveries.

There’s a lot on the EV docket in 2022.

And that’s why we’re pounding on the table about EV stocks right now. We think investors have a generational opportunity to buy high-quality EV stocks at a huge discount before they go on a huge run in 2022-plus.

Alas, the million-dollar question is: Which EV stocks should you buy?

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

