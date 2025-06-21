Don’t Just Invest in AI – Use It to Augment Your Investing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: Imagine if you could trade like “Iron Man” Tony Stark – armed with tools that give you an edge no human could match. Instead of reacting to the market, you could anticipate it – spotting high-probability profit windows days before they hit.

In today’s guest essay, TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan pulls back the curtain on TradeSmithGPT – a game-changing AI tool that scans 120 million data points daily to identify the perfect moment to strike in the stock market.

The inspiration? Think “The Six Million Dollar Man” meets Iron Man, but for traders. With backtested gains as high as 776% in just 17 days, this isn’t science fiction, it’s what happens when machine learning and market mastery collide.

In today’s Digest, you’ll discover how this tech works, why it matters now more than ever, and how you can put it to work in your portfolio.

And in Keith's upcoming presentation on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern, you'll get the chance to see this new tool in action and understand how you can integrate AI into your wealth building process.

If you’ve ever wanted a market superpower… this is your origin story.

Enough introduction. Here’s Keith with all the details.

Have a good weekend,

Jeff Remsburg

In 1973, U.S. Air Force Colonel Steve Austin crash-landed during a test flight and was nearly killed.

But thanks to a secret government program, he was rebuilt—stronger, faster, better.

His right arm, both legs, and left eye were replaced with “bionic” implants. These boosted his strength, speed, and vision far beyond human limits.

He could run faster than 60 mph… his eye had a 20:1 zoom lens and infrared capabilities… and his limbs had the power of a bulldozer.

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember the hit TV show The Six Million Dollar Man, starring Lee Majors. Austin was still human. But he had been augmented with some of the most advanced technology of his time.

Or fast-forward a few decades and think of Iron Man.

Tony Stark wasn’t a superhero because he was bitten by a radioactive spider or born on another planet.

He was just a brilliant man in a high-tech suit.

He chose to augment his human abilities – and proved that with the right tools, human intelligence can scale to superhuman levels.

And that’s what modern investing can look like, too.

As computers grow more powerful and accessible, more investors are choosing to augment their instincts by tapping into cutting-edge tech. They’re using algorithmic portfolio management, predictive analytics, and advanced screeners among other tech tools.

These don’t replace human intuition—they enhance it. They help you spot opportunities as they emerge, anticipate risks before they hit, and act with greater confidence and precision.

And like Steve Austin with his bionic body parts… or Tony Stark with his ironclad exosuit… folks who use these tools become stronger, faster, and better at what they do.

I know because, as the CEO of TradeSmith, I’ve worked on some of the most advanced software tools available to self-directed investors.

But none of them come close to the new AI-powered trading tool my team and I have developed.

You can use it to pinpoint a stock’s “profit window” – the ideal timeframe to trade a stock on any given day.

And the results are stunning…

In backtests, it’s identified profit windows in which stocks surged so fast, it was like compressing four, eight, even nine, years of market gains into just a few weeks.

I'll be lifting the lid on the entire project – which I'm calling TradeSmithGPT – next Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET.

Today, I’ll show you why I’ve nicknamed this project TradeSmithGPT… how it can help you level the playing field with Wall Street… and how you can start using it right away.

Jaw-Dropping Results

By now, you’re probably used to ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs) such as Google’s Gemini and Elon Musk’s Grok.

They’re trained to spot patterns in billions of written words from books, articles, and websites to understand and generate human-like text.

And the results are often jaw-dropping.

You can use ChatGPT to write cover letters… summarize books… even ace the bar exam.

Well, TradeSmithGPT is what you might call a Large Numbers Model.

Instead of reading text, it reads the market—scanning 120 million data points to identify prime trading moments.

And it learns as it goes…

Think of it like a weather forecaster who says, “There’s an 80% chance of rain tomorrow.”

Weather forecasters don’t have crystal balls. Instead, they harness the power of statistical probability. What they mean is that, in a given area, under similar atmospheric conditions, it rained 80% of the time in the past.

These systems then are calibrated based on how accurate they’ve been in that region over time.

For example, if every time they forecast an 80% chance of rain in New York… and it only rained 50% of those days… the model will recalibrate.

That’s part of why weather forecasting has gotten dramatically more accurate in the last couple of decades – it’s machine learning in action.

The best way to understand how our new tool works is to see it in action. That’s why, during Wednesday’s event, I’ll be demonstrating it on camera.

I’ll also get into a lot more detail about the underlying technology so you can see how powerful it is.

For now, think of it like working alongside a veteran trader with a photographic memory and genius-level pattern recognition skills who’s watched every market pattern unfold for seven years. Someone who can tell you: “I’ve seen this setup 1,000 times before. Here’s what usually happens next.”

Except our system can process vastly more data than any human trader ever could.

Triple-Digit Gains… in a Matter of Weeks

Our AI algorithm is running on more than 2,400 stocks.

Every day, it analyzes 88.9 million daily forecasts… plus tens of millions of additional data points.

This has nothing to do with the seasons of the year or other seasonality cycles…

It has nothing to do with whether or not a company is about to release an earnings report…

Instead, it’s designed to find the most ideal time frame to trade a particular stock – aka its “profit window.”

For example, today, Tesla could have a 6-day window. But Apple could have a 15-day profit window. And Microsoft could have a 10-day window.

That’s how we are able to target trades that deliver triple-digit gains in the matter of weeks.

For example, in our backtests, this system flagged gains of…

89% in 1 day…

153% in 18 days…

339% in 18 days…

432% in 5 days…

Even 776% in 17 days.

To folks who use other TradeSmith tools, these types of gains won’t come as too much of a shock.

But if you’re not familiar with what we do at TradeSmith, you should know that our technologies have helped a lot of folks.

In fact, they’re now being used by over 120,000 individuals to help track over $30 billion in real assets.

You should also know that we’re obsessed with data, and we’re obsessed with getting better.

It’s how we’ve designed some of the most technical financial innovations of the past two decades.

We have an entire staff of data scientists, software engineers, and investment analysts working on developing our market algorithms.

How many other retail-focused publishing firms out there can say that?

Our team has hundreds of years of collective experience in the software development and data science fields.

And we’ve spent more than $20 million… and hundreds of thousands of man hours… developing the most cutting-edge financial innovations on the market for regular people out there just like us.

It's why I hope you'll tune into my broadcast on Wednesday to see this new tool in action.

The stock market of today isn’t the stock market of the past.

Heck, it’s not even what it was two years ago.

Volatility is higher… information moves faster… and stock moves can happen in the blink of an eye.

The markets are moving up and down faster than anyone can grasp.

And the competition — especially on Wall Street — is smarter and more technologically advanced than ever.

But using our new tool, you can level playing field with even the biggest Wall Street firms.

I’m not suggesting you dump all your stocks and go all-in on AI-powered trading.

But if you don’t start augmenting your human instincts with the cutting-edge technology, like the big players on Wall Street are doing, I’m worried that you’ll get left behind.

To join the early access list for the TradeSmithGPT launch – and test drive TradeSmithGPT yourself for a limited time – here’s that link again.

To smarter investing,

Keith Kaplan

CEO, TradeSmith

