‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says Investor About Trump Media Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT), often shortened to Trump Media, has attracted a lot of attention since its public debut in late March through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Trump Media was founded by former President Donald Trump and owns Truth Social, a social network launched in February 2022. Truth Social was created to provide Trump with a platform following his Twitter ban for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

Since hitting the market, Trump Media stock has been on a wild ride. It skyrocketed like a meme stock right after the merger, but quickly lost most of those gains.

Among the bears is JH Research, who believes it is impossible to justify the company’s current valuation based on its fundamentals. The investor questions how an $8 billion market capitalization can be supported by $770,000 in Q1 revenues and operating losses of $98 million.

“The stock is functioning in a manner that is much more akin to the ‘meme stocks’ that were common in financial markets in late 2020, and which recently went through a resurgence, than it is to a stock trading on fundamentals,” writes the investor.

In addition, JH Research believes there are two other trends propping up “the most overvalued stock on the market.” The first is Trump supporters wishing to help him, and who view an investment in DJT as an act of solidarity. The second is the belief that a Trump election victory in November would elevate the Truth Social platform, which would become an official presidential method of communications.

While an interesting theory, JH Research believes that even a Trump return to the White House is no guarantee of the company’s long-term value.

“Trump winning re-election is only one of the number of things which have to go right for Truth Social to gain a market-leading position in the microblogging space (over X),” JH Research argues.

“Adoption from mainstream celebrities and advertisers would also be necessary and is a massive hurdle to overcome,” JH Research added.

Ultimately, JH Research expects DJT shares to trade significantly lower in the coming years as market forces correct the current overvaluation. (To watch JH Research’s track record, click here)

