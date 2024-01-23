Don't Ignore These Top-Rated Stocks as Earnings Approach

This week’s busy earnings lineup features several top-rated Zacks stocks that may be flying under investors' radars leading up to their quarterly results on Thursday, January 25.

With that being said, here are a few of these intriguing companies that investors will want to pay attention to as earnings approach.

Eagle Materials EXP

Concrete and cement supplier Eagle Materials has had a nice pathway to benefit from the booming Zacks Construction sector which is currently ranked second out of 16 Zacks sectors. Specifically, for Eagle Materials, its Zacks Building Products-Concrete and Aggregates Industry is in the top 16% of over 250 Zacks industries at the moment.

Correlating with such, Eagle Materials' fiscal third-quarter earnings are expected to jump 11% year over year to $3.56 per share with sales projected to be up 5% to $537.23 million. Eagle Materials stock has now climbed +47% in the last year and still trades at a reasonable 14.8X forward earnings multiple with annual EPS now forecasted to leap 13% in fiscal 2024 and climb another 9% in FY25 to $15.52 per share. Notably, Eagle Materials has passed earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports posting an average earnings surprise of 5.35%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Popular BPOP

Regional banks have continued to be a highlight of the earnings season and Popular may be the next to stand out with its Zacks Banks-Southeast Industry currently in the top 28% of all Zacks industries. Banking subsidiary Banco Popular de Puerto Rico is one of the largest retail franchises in the commonwealth and the bank also has branches in New York along with the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

Popular’s valuation is most intriguing at the moment despite Q4 earnings projected at $1.05 a share compared to $3.56 per share in a very tough-to-follow prior-year quarter. After such a magnificent fiscal 2022, Popular is now expected to round out FY23 with EPS down -50% to $7.27 a share but its stock trades at just 9.7X forward earnings. Plus, FY24 EPS is expected to rebound and rise 16% to $8.46 per share. Furthermore, in the last year, Popular’s stock has risen a very respectable +19% and the comapny has surpassed earnings expectations in each of its last four quarterly reports posting an average earnings surprise of 15.40%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Watch

Two other top-rated Zacks stocks to watch in Thursday’s earnings lineup are Volvo VLVLY and Western Digital WDC . Volvo’s stock is up +16% over the last year and the foreign automaker's attractive valuation at 11.2X forward earnings is enticing considering annual EPS estimates are nicely up over the last 60 days for both FY23 and FY24.

Also rounding out its FY23, Western Digital’s stock has rebounded and rallied +30% in the last year as the data storage solution provider's lucrative earnings potential and profitability is expected to return in 2024 amid easing inflation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.