Don't Ignore These 3 Companies' Growth Trajectories

There are many types of investing styles deployed within the market. Some investors prefer to target income, some prefer value, and some prefer to target growth.

Of course, those who gravitate toward the growth investing style commonly target technology companies, as their long-term potential is hard to ignore.

And as we’ve witnessed in 2023, technology stocks have finally found buyers following a brutal 2022.

Three stocks from the Zacks Computer and Technology sector – Airbnb ABNB, Arista Networks ANET, and MSCI Inc. MSCI – are all expected to witness solid top and bottom line growth in their respective fiscal years.

Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Airbnb

Airbnb is a leading platform for unique stays and experiences, providing a marketplace for connecting hosts and guests online or through mobile devices. Analysts have taken a bullish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, pushing ABNB into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s hard to ignore the company’s growth profile, with earnings forecasted to climb 21% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and a further 20% in FY24.

The projected earnings growth comes on top of forecasted year-over-year revenue upticks of 14.9% in FY23 and 15.3% in FY24.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And for the cherry on top, Airbnb posted strong quarterly results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 80% and reporting revenue 2% ahead of expectations.

The market liked the results, with ABNB shares gaining more than 13% in the following trading session.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista Networks

Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company’s earnings outlook has improved across all timeframes, landing ANET into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s impossible to ignore the company’s growth trajectory, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $5.76 for its current fiscal year (FY23) indicating an improvement of 26% year-over-year.

And in FY24, the company’s earnings are forecasted to grow a further 12%.

ANET shares trade at a 26.9X forward earnings multiple, undoubtedly on the higher end of the spectrum but well below the 34.4X five-year median.

Tech stocks are generally pricey, as that’s the price investors pay for growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, widely known for ESG research and ratings. Currently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s growth outlook is bright, with estimates forecasting year-over-year earnings growth of 12% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and 16% in FY24.

Top line growth is also apparent, with the company expected to witness 10% year-over-year sales growth in FY23 and 11.3% in FY24.

In addition, MSCI shares provide exposure to tech paired with an income stream; the company’s annual dividend currently yields 1%, a tick above the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.

Impressively, the company’s payout has grown by nearly 25% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors have their preferences within the market and for understandable reasons. While some reap a steady income stream, others are rewarded with explosive growth.

And for those interested in companies growing their top and bottom lines at rapid paces, all three above – Airbnb ABNB, Arista Networks ANET, and MSCI Inc. MSCI – are forecasted to do precisely that.

In addition, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating that their near-term business outlooks have shifted positively.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.