Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

We wouldn't blame Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Remo Canessa, the Chief Financial Officer recently netted about US$8.1m selling shares at an average price of US$179. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zscaler

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Jagtar Chaudhry, sold US$8.7m worth of shares at a price of US$132 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$182). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.1% of Jagtar Chaudhry's holding.

In the last year Zscaler insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ZS Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2020

Does Zscaler Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Zscaler insiders own 50% of the company, worth about US$12b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zscaler Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Zscaler and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

