Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

We wouldn't blame Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Gad, the Founder recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$11.10. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Gad is the biggest insider sale of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$9.69. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Thomas Gad sold a total of 433.51k shares over the year at an average price of US$16.19. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:YMAB Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Does Y-mAbs Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Y-mAbs Therapeutics insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Y-mAbs Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Y-mAbs Therapeutics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

