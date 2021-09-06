Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

We wouldn't blame Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Benjamin Gwynn Fowke, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$3.8m selling shares at an average price of US$69.73. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xcel Energy

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Chairman Benjamin Gwynn Fowke was not the only time they sold Xcel Energy shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$8.7m worth of shares at a price of US$71.71 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$69.80. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Xcel Energy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:XEL Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Does Xcel Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xcel Energy Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Xcel Energy makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Xcel Energy has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

