Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anyone interested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) should probably be aware that a company insider, Frank Prager, recently divested US$235k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$63.45 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 10.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xcel Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Benjamin Gwynn Fowke, sold US$7.1m worth of shares at a price of US$71.31 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$64.20. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Xcel Energy shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:XEL Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2021

Does Xcel Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Xcel Energy insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xcel Energy Insiders?

An insider sold Xcel Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Xcel Energy is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Xcel Energy. For example - Xcel Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

