Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Anyone interested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) should probably be aware that the Vice Chairman & Chief Lending Officer, Richard Murphy, recently divested US$200k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$92.08 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Wintrust Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Edward Wehmer, sold US$408k worth of shares at a price of US$75.19 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$88.50). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.0% of Edward Wehmer's holding.

Insiders in Wintrust Financial didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WTFC Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Does Wintrust Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Wintrust Financial insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wintrust Financial Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Wintrust Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Wintrust Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Wintrust Financial (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

