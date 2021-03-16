Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

Some WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Commercial Officer & President of Corrugated Packaging, Jeffrey Chalovich, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$51.23 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WestRock

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Chalovich is the biggest insider sale of WestRock shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$51.07. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Jeffrey Chalovich sold a total of 33.23k shares over the year at an average price of US$48.08. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WRK Insider Trading Volume March 16th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that WestRock insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$203m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About WestRock Insiders?

An insider sold WestRock shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, WestRock has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

