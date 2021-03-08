Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Anyone interested in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Douglas Gulling, recently divested US$121k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$24.25 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

West Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Douglas Gulling was the biggest sale of West Bancorporation shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$25.12, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.2%of Douglas Gulling's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.46k shares worth US$492k. On the other hand they divested 5.00k shares, for US$121k. Overall, West Bancorporation insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WTBA Insider Trading Volume March 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. West Bancorporation insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The West Bancorporation Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at West Bancorporation, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

