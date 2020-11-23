Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Some Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Judith McKenna, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$150 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 4.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Walmart Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, John Furner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.8m worth of shares at a price of US$117 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$150. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 35% of John Furner's holding.

Insiders in Walmart didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WMT Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

I will like Walmart better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Walmart Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Walmart insiders own about US$3.6b worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Walmart Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Walmart shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Walmart is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Walmart. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Walmart you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

But note: Walmart may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

