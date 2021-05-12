Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Anyone interested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Fund Services, William Bradley, recently divested US$278k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$278 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virtus Investment Partners

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Francis Waltman, sold US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$148 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$264, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 68% of Francis Waltman's holding.

In the last year Virtus Investment Partners insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:VRTS Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Virtus Investment Partners

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Virtus Investment Partners insiders own about US$113m worth of shares (which is 5.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Virtus Investment Partners Tell Us?

An insider sold Virtus Investment Partners shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Virtus Investment Partners is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Virtus Investment Partners and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

