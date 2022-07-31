Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

We'd be surprised if Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, James Milliken, recently sold US$210k worth of stock at US$256 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Valmont Industries

Notably, that recent sale by James Milliken is the biggest insider sale of Valmont Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$271, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 11% of James Milliken's stake.

Valmont Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:VMI Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Valmont Industries

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Valmont Industries insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Valmont Industries Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Valmont Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Valmont Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Valmont Industries (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

