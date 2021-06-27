Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

We note that a USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider, Brent Neidig, recently sold US$26k worth of stock for US$102 per share. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 100% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At USANA Health Sciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Myron Wentz, for US$48m worth of shares, at about US$80.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$101. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.6% of Myron Wentz's holding.

In the last year USANA Health Sciences insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:USNA Insider Trading Volume June 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. USANA Health Sciences insiders own about US$814m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About USANA Health Sciences Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought USANA Health Sciences stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, USANA Health Sciences makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of USANA Health Sciences.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

