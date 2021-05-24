Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., Wendel Crosby, recently netted US$50k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$10.09. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 9.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

The Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Zimmer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$258k worth of shares at a price of US$5.64 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$10.49), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:USAP Insider Trading Volume May 24th 2021

Does Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders own about US$4.9m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

