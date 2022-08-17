Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

We note that the Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Independent Director, Lennart Freeman, recently sold US$72k worth of stock for US$51.54 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.9%.

Universal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Preston Wigner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$63.23 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$53.33. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Universal didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:UVV Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.6% of Universal shares, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Universal Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Universal stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Universal is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Universal. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Universal.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

