Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

We wouldn't blame Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Helgason, the Co-Founder & Director recently netted about US$30m selling shares at an average price of US$179. However, that sale only accounted for 1.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Unity Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by David Helgason was the biggest sale of Unity Software shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$152. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Unity Software insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:U Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Unity Software

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Unity Software insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$5.8b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Unity Software Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Unity Software and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Unity Software may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.