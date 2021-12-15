Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

We note that the Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Independent Director, Mark Brody, recently sold US$57k worth of stock for US$26.04 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.6%.

Unity Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Mark Brody was not their only sale of Unity Bancorp shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$21.13 per share in a -US$187k sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$25.10, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.3%of Mark Brody's holding.

Unity Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:UNTY Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Unity Bancorp insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unity Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold Unity Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Unity Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Unity Bancorp (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

