Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

We wouldn't blame United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Funk, the Co-Founder & Director recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$51.14. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

United Natural Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Ann Bates, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$49.81 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$49.01. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

United Natural Foods insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UNFI Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of United Natural Foods

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. United Natural Foods insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The United Natural Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought United Natural Foods stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that United Natural Foods is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that United Natural Foods has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

