Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of United Fire Group, Inc., Scott Carlton, recently netted US$69k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$30.72. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.7%.

United Fire Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Scott Carlton is the biggest insider sale of United Fire Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$30.65. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$77k for 3.50k shares. But insiders sold 3.40k shares worth US$103k. Scott Carlton ditched 3.40k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$30.32. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UFCS Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that United Fire Group insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$106m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Fire Group Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that United Fire Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

