Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Some UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, J. Kemper, recently sold a substantial US$862k worth of stock at a price of US$107 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

UMB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman J. Kemper was not their only sale of UMB Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$102 per share in a -US$3.3m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$110. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.4%of J. Kemper's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.37k shares for US$319k. But they sold 150.44k shares for US$13m. In total, UMB Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UMBF Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

Insider Ownership of UMB Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. UMB Financial insiders own 5.4% of the company, currently worth about US$284m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UMB Financial Insiders?

The stark truth for UMB Financial is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that UMB Financial is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UMB Financial. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with UMB Financial (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

