Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

We'd be surprised if Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP, Camille Bedrosian, recently sold US$110k worth of stock at US$66.30 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 8.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Quality Operations Officer & Executive VP of Translational Sciences, John Pinion, for US$856k worth of shares, at about US$138 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$69.79). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RARE Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Insider Ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders own 4.9% of the company, currently worth about US$235m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

