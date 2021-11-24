Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

We wouldn't blame UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Matthew Missad, the CEO & Director recently netted about US$900k selling shares at an average price of US$90.02. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.4%.

UFP Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board, William Currie, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$80.57 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$91.52). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 11% of William Currie's stake.

Insiders in UFP Industries didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:UFPI Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. UFP Industries insiders own about US$118m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The UFP Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought UFP Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, UFP Industries makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that UFP Industries has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

