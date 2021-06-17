Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Some Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman of the Board, John Marr, recently sold a substantial US$6.9m worth of stock at a price of US$430 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 12%, which is notable but not too bad.

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Chairman of the Board John Marr was not their only sale of Tyler Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$446 per share in a -US$14m sale. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$431. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Tyler Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tyler Technologies insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$225m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Tyler Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tyler Technologies you should know about.

