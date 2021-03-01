Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

We'd be surprised if TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & President of People Management, Carl Schweihs, recently sold US$118k worth of stock at US$21.40 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

TrueBlue Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Carl Schweihs is the biggest insider sale of TrueBlue shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$20.83. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in TrueBlue didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TBI Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

Does TrueBlue Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of TrueBlue shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TrueBlue Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for TrueBlue you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

