Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Commercial Officer of Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Peter Heerma, recently netted US$78k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$25.68. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 9.0%.

Travere Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Peter Heerma was the biggest sale of Travere Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$24.70. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Travere Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Travere Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Travere Therapeutics insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Travere Therapeutics Insiders?

Insiders sold Travere Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Travere Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

