Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

We'd be surprised if Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Seth Johnson, recently sold US$158k worth of stock at US$15.84 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tilly's

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Bernard Zeichner, sold US$187k worth of shares at a price of US$12.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$15.77. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Bernard Zeichner's holding.

In total, Tilly's insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:TLYS Insider Trading Volume June 30th 2021

Does Tilly's Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tilly's insiders own about US$122m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Tilly's Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Tilly's shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Tilly's is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Tilly's and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

