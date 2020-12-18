Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Anyone interested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) should probably be aware that a company insider, Richard Graham, recently divested US$146k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$19.47 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Theravance Biopharma

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Medical Officer, Brett Haumann, sold US$457k worth of shares at a price of US$18.29 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$19.23. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 8.1% of Brett Haumann's stake.

Insiders in Theravance Biopharma didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Theravance Biopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Theravance Biopharma insiders own about US$85m worth of shares. That equates to 6.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Theravance Biopharma Tell Us?

Insiders sold Theravance Biopharma shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Theravance Biopharma has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

