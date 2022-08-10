Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

We wouldn't blame The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ma. de Vera Francisco, a company insider, recently netted about US$584k selling shares at an average price of US$146. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Taylor, sold US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$144 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$145). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of David Taylor's holding.

In the last year Procter & Gamble insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Procter & Gamble insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about US$229m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Insiders haven't bought Procter & Gamble stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Procter & Gamble makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Procter & Gamble that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

