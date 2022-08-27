Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

We wouldn't blame The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Lyons, the Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking recently netted about US$584k selling shares at an average price of US$167. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PNC Financial Services Group

Notably, that recent sale by Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking Michael Lyons was not the only time they sold PNC Financial Services Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$183 per share in a -US$1.0m sale. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$162. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in PNC Financial Services Group than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:PNC Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

I will like PNC Financial Services Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of PNC Financial Services Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$229m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PNC Financial Services Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought PNC Financial Services Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PNC Financial Services Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group you should know about.

Of course PNC Financial Services Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.