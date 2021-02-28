Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

We'd be surprised if The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman of the Board & Publisher, Arthur Sulzberger, recently sold US$105k worth of stock at US$52.28 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New York Times

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Mark J. Thompson, sold US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$45.77 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$51.17, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Mark J. Thompson's holding.

New York Times insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NYT Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does New York Times Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that New York Times insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$146m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At New York Times Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing New York Times. While conducting our analysis, we found that New York Times has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.