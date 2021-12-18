Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Some The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP and Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer, Stuart Aitken, recently sold a substantial US$920k worth of stock at a price of US$46.01 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 10.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kroger

The insider, Michael Donnelly, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$37.93 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$44.79, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Michael Donnelly's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Kroger than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KR Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kroger insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$285m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kroger Insiders?

Insiders sold Kroger shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Kroger has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

