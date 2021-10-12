Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Some The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Group VP, Christine Wheatley, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$39.68 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kroger

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michael Donnelly, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$37.93 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$39.58. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Michael Donnelly's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Kroger shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KR Insider Trading Volume October 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kroger insiders own about US$252m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kroger Tell Us?

Insiders sold Kroger shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kroger. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kroger you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

