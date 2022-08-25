Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

We note that the The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO & Director, Nikolaos Vlahos, recently sold US$63k worth of stock for US$3.74 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Honest Company

In fact, the recent sale by CEO & Director Nikolaos Vlahos was not their only sale of Honest Company shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$260k worth of shares at a price of US$4.06 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$3.61). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Honest Company shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:HNST Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Honest Company insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$44m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Honest Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Honest Company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Honest Company you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

