Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Estée Lauder Companies

In fact, the recent sale by Fabrizio Freda was the biggest sale of Estée Lauder Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$262. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Estée Lauder Companies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:EL Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Estée Lauder Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own about US$7.5b worth of shares (which is 8.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Estée Lauder Companies Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Estée Lauder Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Estée Lauder Companies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

